PHOTOS: Baby seal spotted at a beach in Swampscott

A baby seal was spotted at a beach in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

NBC10 Boston

"[The seal] was trying to come up on shore to rest and unfortunately, the beach was too crowded. There were too many dogs and people, so we put it on a private, quiet beach," said Betsy Cruger, Marblehead Animal Control officer.

NBC10 Boston

The harbor seal was taken from Phillips Beach to a beach two miles away in Marblehead.

"Baby seals need to come up on shore to rest and people need to know that they need to stay at least 150 feet away from a baby seal resting on shore," said Cruger. "If you try to put them back in the water, they can get hyperthermia and die."

NBC10 Boston

Harbor seals are typically seen resting on rocks and beaches along the U.S. west and east coasts, according to the National Marine Fisheries Service's website.