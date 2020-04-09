Photos: Empty Boston Streets Filled With Discarded Gloves, Supplies During Coronavirus Outbreak

Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
Two discarded gloves on a sidewalk in Brookline on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A smashed surgical mask on the street in Fenway on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A bottle of Purell hand sanitizer in the middle of the street near Northeastern University on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A purple glove sits next to the curb in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A surgical glove discarded on a sidewalk in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A pair of blue surgical seen next to a parked car in Fenway on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A discarded glove seen in Fenway on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A surgical glove and other trash seen in a street in Boston on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
Surgical gloves found on a sidewalk in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A blue surgical glove discarded on a street in Boston on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A white surgical glove discarded on a sidewalk in Boston on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A blue glove is discarded on a sidewalk in Brookline Village.
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A white glove is seen in the street in Brookline Village.
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A blue surgical glove is discarded on a sidewalk in Brookline Village.
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A discarded mask on a street in Brookline Village.
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A Clorox wipe is discarded in a bush in Brookline Village.
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A pair of blue gloves are discarded in the middle of a street in Brookline Village.
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A blue glove is discarded in the street in Brookline Village.

