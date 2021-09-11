Local

PHOTOS: Hundreds Pay Respects to Fallen Marine From Lawrence

As the remains of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo were escorted back to her hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, hundreds of people came out to pay their respects. Rosario Pichardo was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart after she was killed during the evacuation of Afghanistan.

9 photos
1/9
NBC10 Boston
The family of fallen Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo greets her casket at Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
2/9
NBC10 Boston
People pay respects as the casket of Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo is driven home to Lawrence, Massachusetts. She was killed in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3/9
NBC10 Boston
4/9
NBC10 Boston
5/9
NBC10 Boston
6/9
NBC10 Boston
7/9
NBC10 Boston
8/9
NBC10 Boston
9/9
NBC10 Boston
Fire trucks are arrayed in formation to welcome fallen Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo to Lawrence, Massachusetts

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsjohanny rosarioFuneral ProcessionJohanny Rosario Pichardo

