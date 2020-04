New England is already beginning to see downed trees and power outages as a result of Monday's powerful storm.

Police in Belmont, Massachusetts, posted photos on Twitter of downed power lines and trees on Harriett Avenue, while in Lowell a tree crashed right into a multi-family home.

Strong to damaging winds are expected to continue lashing the region Monday, with gusts to 65 mph and in some cases to 75 mph.

Photos: