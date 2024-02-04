Driver dead after pickup truck crashes into Somerset home

A person is dead after crashing their pickup truck into a home in Somerset, Massachusetts, overnight.

Somerset police say they were called to the fatal motor vehicle crash on South Street around 2:53 a.m. Sunday and found a gray Chevy Silverado had struck the southeast corner of a home.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their name has not been released.

All residents of the home were evacuated, and no other injuries were reported.

The Somerset Building Inspector responded to the scene and determined the home is temporarily uninhabitable due to significant structural damage caused by the crash, according to police.

National Grid and Liberty Utilities were also called to the scene to assist.

Police have not said what may have caused the driver to crash into the home. An investigation is active and ongoing.