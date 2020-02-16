Local
Falmouth Crash

Pickup Truck Crashes Through Wall of Bedroom in Falmouth House

The usual occupant of the bedroom was not in the house at the time

By Alec Greaney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A pickup truck slammed into a Falmouth house early Sunday morning, crashing through the wall of a bedroom and reportedly shifting the house on its foundation, authorities said.

A woman who was sleeping on the couch at the time was uninjured, according to police.

Her son, who usually occupies the bedroom, was away in Boston at the time, the woman said.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 36-year-old man from Falmouth, crashed into the house at 275 Jones Road around 1:41 a.m. He managed to free himself of the vehicle and refused medical treatment from fire personnel on the scene, according to Falmouth police.

He has been arrested for alleged drunk driving and speeding.

Due to the level of damage, the Falmouth Building Inspector was called to inspect the damage to the residence. It was deemed safe for the resident to remain in one part of the house.

