Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods

A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.

Officials had to close off the road, Webster Street in Hanover, to get the car out of the woods.

Photos of the incident show the front of the pickup truck to be badly mangled. The driver of the car is currently in the hospital, and officials have not released the driver's identity to the public.