Pickup Slams Into NH Police Cruiser on Scene of Crash Investigation, Troopers Say

Several agencies responded, including New Hampshire State Police, Hooksett police and Hooksett fire

Three people were taken to the hospital, including a New Hampshire state trooper and a man who was arrested on suspicions of DUI, following two back-to-back crashes on Wednesday night in Hooksett, according to state police.

The ordeal happened on Hooksett Road, at the junction of the I-93 southbound exit 9 on ramp, according to a news release from state police. A trooper, inside their cruiser, was in the right lane of the road investigating a crash, when a Ford F-150 hit the cruiser from behind, state police said.

The state trooper, along with the driver of the vehicle involved in the first crash, were both taken to a Manchester hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Michael Pavletich, 22, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was arrested on suspicions of DUI, according to state police. Pavletich was also taken to the hospital, but he refused medical attention.

An investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

