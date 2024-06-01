Pickup truck towing a trailer flips over in serious crash on Route 101 in Candia, NH

Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash on Route 101 in Candia, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon, resulting in one driver being taken to the hospital.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded around 2:30 p.m. to the crash, which they were originally told occurred due to a wrong-way driver on the westbound side of the roadway.

Once on scene, however, troopers determined that a Subaru Impreza was traveling eastbound in the right-hand lane when it changed lanes and struck a Chevrolet pickup towing a trailer, causing both drivers to lose control and travel into the center media area, flipping the pickup and trailer.

Both vehicles crossed the wide median and came to rest next to the highspeed shoulder on the westbound side of Route 101, facing the wrong way, police said.

Medical personnel checked both drivers on scene -- Michael Mallet, 18, of Calais, Vermont, in the Subaru, and David Dooley, 24, of Londonderry, NH, in the Chevrolet -- as well as a youth passenger in the Subaru.

Mallet and his youth passenger were cleared at the scene, police said. Dooley was taken to Elliott Hospital with a minor head injury, police said.

The westbound left-hand lane of Route 101 was closed for about 90 minutes while crash debris was cleaned up.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. State police believe there were additional witnesses and asking anyone who hasn't yet spoken with investigators to contact Trooper Chris Houston at 603-223-4381.