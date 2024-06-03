Pilot rescued after crashing glider into tree in NH's White Mountain National Forest

A pilot was rescued Sunday afternoon after he crashed his glider into a tree in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday of a glider crash in the White Mountain National Forest in Benton.

The pilot was not injured but was stuck inside the cockpit hanging from a tree about 20 feet off the ground. Luckily, he had cell phone service and was able to text 911 to ask for help.

Conservation officers, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and rescue personnel from the Haverhill, Hanover and Lebanon fire departments responded to Long Pond Road to assist in the rescue.

The pilot, identified as 84-year-old Henry Swayze, of Turnbridge, Vermont, had taken off from Post Mills, Vermont, around 2 p.m. and made it to Canon Mountain in Franconia before trying to return to Post Mills, officials said. On his return trip, he said he had trouble getting lift and tried to circle the ridge. During his last attempt, he hit a downdraft and crashed around 4:20 p.m.

Rescuers were able to access the U.S. Forest Service road within a half-mile of the glider, reaching him shortly before 7 p.m. Fire department personnel set up a pulley and harness system to lower Swayze from the tree, and had him back out to the road before 10 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration was given Swayze's information and the location of the glider for further investigation.