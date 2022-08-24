Pipe Bomb Was Found Next to Dead Body in Maine, Official Say

A person was found dead along with a pipe bomb in a northern Maine house last week, officials said.

Presque Isle police initially said that a suspicious package was found with a dead person at a residence in the city, prompting a street to be closed during the investigation, according to NewsCenter Maine. But police didn't say what the device was.

State public safety officials revealed Tuesday that the suspicious device was a homemade pipe bomb. A state police bomb squad deactivated the device.

Investigators with the Maine Fire Marshal's Office found that the device belonged to the person who died — who still hasn't been identified — but are continuing to look into what happened, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.