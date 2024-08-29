Piscataqua River Bridge, which connects Maine and NH, closed due to ‘incident'

An "incident" closed the Piscataqua River Bridge, which connects Maine and New Hampshire, Thursday morning, the Maine Turnpike Authority said, and Interstate 95 on both directions is shut down.

Northbound traffic from New Hampshire into Maine in completely blocked, while the southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 3 in Kittery, according to Maine State Police.

New Hampshire State Police say troopers are on scene and drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

It wasn't immediately known how long the closure will last or what caused the incident.