Pit bull attacks officer during Dorchester drug raid, police say; 2 people arrested

A Boston police officer was reportedly attacked by a pit bull during a drug raid Saturday in Dorchester that led to two arrests and the seizure of cash, narcotics and a ghost gun.

Boston police say the incident started to unfold as officers were conducting pre-warrant surveillance at 16 Wildwood Street around 6:56 a.m. Saturday and saw Edwin German leaving the home at that time. The 26-year-old was stopped by officers shortly after at the intersection of Theodore and Morton streets, and informed of the four search warrants obtained for him and his residence.

During the traffic stop, officers were told multiple people were inside the house, as well as a pit bull, according to police, who say they were told the animal was friendly.

As officers entered the Wildwood Street home to execute the search warrant, one of them was attacked and bitten by the pit bull, police said. The officer managed to fend off the dog and run outside, where additional officers rendered aid and applied a tourniquet before Boston EMS arrived on scene to help. The injured officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Animal control responded and safely removed the dog, which had been secured in a room, police said.

During their search, officers detained five people, ultimately arresting two of them, including German and 33-year-old Alberis Cruz, on drug and firearm charges.

Police say they seized a trafficking amount of cocaine; scales, baggies, cutting agents and other items consistent with drug distribution; a 9mm ghost gun with a magazine loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition; and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

German is facing a charge of trafficking class B drugs (cocaine), while Cruz will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

German and Cruz, both of Dorchester, are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if they had obtained attorneys.