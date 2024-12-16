Plainville

Smoking materials, oxygen equipment likely contributed to fatal Plainville fire

Fire officials in Plainville, Massachusetts, say a man in a wheelchair was unable to escape a School Street house fire, dying at the scene

By Staff Reports and Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

The combination of smoking and the use of oxygen medical equipment likely contributed to a deadly fire in Plainville, Massachusetts, on Friday, local and state fire officials say.

Crews responded just after 3 p.m. to the fire at a home on School Street, finding heavy fire conditions. When firefighters made their way inside, they found the homeowner, who they identified as 68-year-old Mark Beyersdorfer. He hadn't been able to escape.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said Monday that they found smoking materials and the medical equipment at the scene. This is the fifth time officials have made such a find at a fatal fire this year. Fires burn hotter in oxygen-rich environments, fire officials noted. Using home oxygen can increase fire risk, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Safety, and should be kept away from heat sources.

“We want to remind all our residents that there’s no truly safe way to smoke, and that smoking around home oxygen is especially dangerous," said Plainville Fire Chief Robert Skinner in a media release.

"If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please use extra caution with open flames or heat sources. Any fire will burn hotter and grow faster in an oxygen-rich environment," added State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

Beyersdorfer lived alone and used a wheelchair, though he was not in it when he was found, fire officials said. The home was deemed a total loss.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, though fire officials believe it was accidental.

More local news

Massachusetts 12 mins ago

Middlesex DA to announce arrest in 30-year-old murder case

Boston 5 hours ago

2 men due in court after allegedly flying drone near Boston’s Logan Airport

Crime and Courts 54 mins ago

12 charged in dozens of high-end car thefts across Massachusetts area

This article tagged under:

PlainvilleMassachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us