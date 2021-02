Firefighters worked through cold conditions late Monday night to battle a blaze inside a commercial building in Plainville, Massachusetts.

The fire department received a call for a 2-alarm fire at 168 East Beacon Street shortly after 9 p.m. Crews were still on scene close to 11 p.m.

Fire officials said there were no reported injuries, and it's unclear what started the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.