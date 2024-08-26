Driver in Plainville deadly crash, involving stolen SUV from concert, to face judge

A man accused of stealing an SUV from a Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium and causing a crash that killed a 10-year-old boy over the weekend in Plainville, Massachusetts, is expected to face a judge.

The incident occurred Saturday at the intersection of Route 1 and Interstate 495, according to Massachusetts State Police, who said Michael Escolas was under the influence when he allegedly stole the SUV during the concert.

Escolas allegedly rear-ended a Nissan Altima occupied by a couple and their four children at a red light. They were all taken to hospitals with serious injuries; the 10-year-old was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Escolas, 42, was charged with motor vehicle manslaughter and held on a $25,000 cash bail. He's scheduled to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court Monday.