Plaistow Police Chief Accused of Assaulting Officer After Becoming ‘Enraged'

The New Hampshire Attorney General is investigating a local police chief accused of assaulting one of his own officers.

The State’s Public Integrity Unit launched a criminal investigation into Plaistow Chief Doug Mullin after disturbing allegations came to light in a letter from the union representing the alleged victim.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We will conduct a full investigation and determine whether it warrants additional steps,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy Sullivan.

A photo of the letter was sent to NBC10 Boston from a source close to the investigation. The head of Teamsters 633, Jeff Padellaro, spoke with us over the phone and confirms the letter.

“The letter speaks for itself,” he said.

In it, he accuses Mullen of becoming “enraged,” and allegedly assaulting an officer while pulling him into his office on April 28.

Padellaro wrote, in part, “The chief was so loud and abusive that other officers and personnel heard the commotion and expressed concern.”

“We don’t tolerate violence in the workplace and we certainly aren’t going to tolerate a hostile working environment,” Padellaro added. “This chief went beyond the scope of what is reasonable and proper.”

Padellaro sent the letter to the assistant town manager because he says Town Manager Mark Pearson is close friends with Mullin.

“I don’t think the relationship between the current town manager and the current chief presents a proper environment for a transparent investigation,” Padellaro said.

In fact, about a half dozen people, including former Plaistow police officers, refused to go on the record with NBC10 Boston for fear of retaliation, they say, from both Mullin and Pearson.

“I think the Chief should be relieved of duty pending this investigation,” Padellaro added. “They need to find out what’s going on.”

There are no charges yet filed against Mullin. The public will be notified if and when that happens, Sullivan said.