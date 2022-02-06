Local

Plan for Lobster Fishing Relief Fund Faces Committee Vote

By The Associated Press

A lobsterman on his boat off the coast of Maine
Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File

A plan to create a $30 million fund to help Maine fishermen cope with the economic impact of new whale conservation rules faces a possible key vote.

The new federal rules are intended to protect rare North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in fishing gear.

The new rules are especially challenging for the state’s lobster industry, which is the biggest of its kind in the country. The Maine Legislature’s Committee on Marine Resources is due to vote on the fund proposal on Tuesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us