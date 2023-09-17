WWI-era plane crashes during landing at American Heritage Museum in Mass.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a plane crash at the American Heritage Museum in Stow, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the crash on Barton Road for a plane crash shortly after 11a.m. Responding crews saw a World War I era single-engine Nieuport 28 plane flipped over at the end of the runway.

Authorities say the plane was attempting to land at the museum when its front landing gear failed, causing the plane to flip over on its roof.

The museum was holding its World War I & Aviation weekend, which includes air show events.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was able to get out of the plane before first responders arrived. No one was hurt in the crash.

The FAA has been notified and is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.