Small plane crashes into residential neighborhood in Londonderry, NH, FAA says

Only the pilot was on board, the agency said. The Beechcraft 99 was departing Manchester and was on its way to Presque Isle International Airport in Maine.

A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m., just southwest of Manchester Boston Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Philip LeBlanc, Londonderry's deputy fire chief, said the plane crashed in the woods behind 5 Colonial Drive.

Only the pilot was on board, the FAA said. The twin prop Beechcraft 99 cargo plane was departing Manchester and was on its way to Presque Isle International Airport in Maine.

LeBlanc said the pilot was removed from the plane and was conscious the whole time. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

LeBlanc said the Londonderry Fire Department is also remaining on scene to assist the Department of Environmental Services and the NTSB with a fuel hazmat issue.

No further details were immediately available.

