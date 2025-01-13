Plane forced to make emergency landing in Massachusetts

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Orange, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning due to landing gear problems.

Orange Fire and Rescue said around 9:30 a.m., they were notified by Fitchburg Airport of an incoming plane that had landing gear problems and would be landing at Orange Airport. A full response was initiated, with an ambulance and police response.

As the units staged, the aircraft came in and did an emergency landing on the grass, skidding to a stop.

There were no injuries or fuel leaks, and only minimal damage to the plane.

Emergency crews were able to clear shortly after the landing.