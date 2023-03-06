Local

Man Tries to Open Plane Door, Stab Flight Attendant on LA-Boston Flight, Feds Say

Francisco Severo Torres, of Leominster, Massachusetts, was tackled by passengers and restrained before the flight landed in Boston, where Torres was arrested, prosecutors said

By Asher Klein

A man on a plane from Los Angeles to Boston tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken spoon after trying to open a door in the air, federal prosecutors said Monday.

The incident took place Sunday night less than an hour before the United Airlines flight landed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Francisco Severo Torres, a 33-year-old from Leominster, Massachusetts, was tackled by passengers and restrained before the flight landed in Boston, where Torres was arrested, prosecutors said.

They said Torres appeared in federal court Monday and was held ahead of a hearing Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

