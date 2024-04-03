Plane that crashed into Narragansett Bay removed from water

The small plane that crashed into the water in Rhode Island over the weekend has been removed, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The Tucker Roy Salve Company retrieved the plane from the Narragansett Bay Tuesday, WJAR reported, citing the United States Coast Guard.

The plane was in two pieces at the bottom of the bay, the coast guard told WJAR. Crews worked Monday to remove the 30 gallon of fuel that was onboard. No pollution was reported.

Paul and Alysia Larson, both 48, were onboard, when the plane lost power and crashed into the Narragansett Bay close to Quonset State Airport Saturday afternoon.

The couple was able to get out of the plane and were in the water nearby, Narragansett police said. They were removed from the water and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The plane they were flying belonged to Alysia's late father, she told WJAR. She said she grew up riding in the aircraft as a young girl in Pennsylvania.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.