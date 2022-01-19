Local

Plans to Reopen The Pour House in Boston's Back Bay Have Fallen Through

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of months ago, it was reported that rumors about one of Boston's best-known bars were coming true and that it would indeed be returning. Now we have learned that this won't be happening after all.

According to two sources, The Pour House will not be reopening in its former space in the Back Bay, though details about what exactly will now happen to the space is not known at this point in time. Back in September of 2020, The Pour House announced that it would not be reopening, though a couple of days later word came out that it could actually be reborn, and in November of 2021, we learned that it was definitely planning to open back up under new management.

The Pour House, which first opened approximately 35 years ago, is one of several dining and drinking spots along Boylston Street that have closed down over the past couple of years.

The address for The Pour House was 907 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02115.

by Marc Hurwitz

