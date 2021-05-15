Playground in Randolph to Open Honoring Officer Killed After Boston Marathon Bombing

A new playground in Randolph, designed as a tribute to an officer who was injured in the hunt for the Boston Marathon bombers and who died nearly a year later, officially opens today.

DJ Simmonds was seriously injured in the 2013 search for the Boston Marathon bombers when an explosive detonated near him. He passed away nearly a year later, on April 10, 2014, after suffering a medical emergency as a result of those injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was just 28 years old.

While growing up in Randolph, Simmonds used to play at Belcher Park. He graduated from Randolph High School in 2004 and eventually became a Boston police officer.

The new playground, unveiled in a plan last year but delayed by the pandemic, was a joint effort by Randolph town officials and the Where Angels Play Foundation. The Randolph Town Council donated $20,000 to make the project happen.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at the park Saturday at 11 a.m., when this newest tribute will become a permanent place for kids to roam and play — over the same ground that Simmonds used to run on when he was a youngster.

It's not the first time the Randolph native's legacy has been honored in the years since his passing. In 2017, the Randolph High School gym was named in memory of him. The following year, he was posthumously promoted to sergeant by the Boston Police Department.

"He was an exceptional police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the city he loved. This is a tribute to his hard work and service to the City of Boston during his time as an officer," former Boston Police Department Police Commissioner William Evans said of the promotion in 2018.