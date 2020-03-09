Local
Maine

Plea Hearing Set For Teen Accused in Grandmother’s Death

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for Sylvester

1145410199
Getty Images/EyeEm

A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled this week for a Maine teenager acused of killing his grandmother.

Dominic Sylvester was 16 when he called 911 to report that his maternal grandmother, guardian and adoptive mother, 55-year-old Beulah "Marie" Sylvester, was unconscious on Feb. 26, 2018, in the Bowdoinham mobile home they shared.

He later told detectives that he'd hit his grandmother on the head with a stick. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for Sylvester, who pleaded not guilty last year after a judge ruled that he would be tried as an adult and a grand jury returned an indictment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us