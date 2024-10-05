Pleasant Saturday afternoon after early rain in New England

A beautiful early October afternoon is shaping up across much of the region with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze as high pressure builds into New England from the west.

Other than a few lingering showers across downcast Maine early this afternoon, the rest of the region will be dry and pleasant. A fantastic day to hit one of the many fairs and various other events across the region,peak foliage is also occurring across the higher elevation of Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern Maine!

Highs reach the low 70s across the south mid to upper 60s north, and slightly cooler along the immediate coast with an onshore wind developing.

High pressure will provide us with a cool night under a mostly clear sky. Low dewpoints, light wind, and clear skies will set us up for some good radiational cooling which will allow many cities and towns to drop into the 40s for lows, 30s showing up as well across the traditionally cooler locations of interior southern New England into central and northern New England. Watch out for patchy fog developing across some of the inland valleys possibly reducing visibilities through early Sunday morning.

More in the way of clouds Sunday as our wind direction comes at us from the northeast. A stray sprinkle possible along the coastline, but overall, another nice day is on tap for much of the region, especially away from the coast where we’ll see the warmest temperatures and most sunshine.

Highs in the mid 60s coast, mid to upper 60s inland, and low to mid 60s central Maine points north and east.

Not as cool Sunday night with clouds on the increase as a cold front approaches from the west. Expect showers to break out from west to east late Sunday night into early Monday morning and sticking around through Monday afternoon, a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs Monday reach the low 60s.

Much cooler and drier conditions settle in for the mid-week with some of the chilliest temperatures of this fall season arriving! Highs will barely break into the low 60s Tuesday, around 60 Wednesday, and upper 50s Thursday. Lows will be mostly in the 40s around the City, 40s and 30s across the interior with some cities and town likely seeing their first frost of the season!

Enjoy your Saturday!