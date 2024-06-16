Pleasant Sunday before extreme heat expected mid-week

High pressure will provide us with an amazing Father’s Day with temperatures in the 70s and a good amount of sunshine. This afternoon we’ll see some mid to upper-level clouds spilling into the region dimming out the sunshine at times as a weak upper-level system passes through.

Highs will be mostly in the mid 70s, few upper 70s across the interior, upper 60s to low 70s along the immediate coastline where a light on shore breeze develops.

Mostly dry overnight along with passing clouds. Lows drop into the 50s south, 40s far north.

Warmer Monday as our wind turns more out of the south along with increasing humidity during the afternoon. A few showers around central and northern New England but stays dry south with sunshine and scattered clouds. Highs low to mid 80s.

The heat gets turned up Tuesday as high pressure over the eastern seaboard ushers in the hottest temperatures of the year, so far, which will last into Friday. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s Tuesday, mid to upper 90s both Wednesday and Thursday, and low 90s Friday.

An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service during this period for some inland portions of the area due the extreme heat and humidity likely pushing the heat index into the low 100s. Please take every precaution to limit outside activities, especially during the afternoons, and remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Have a great Sunday and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!