Pleasant Sunday before rain is expected on Monday morning

By Monday, rain chances increase.

By Sydney Welch

A gorgeous Sunday is on tap with temperatures in the low 60s and abundant sunshine, especially for the morning. By Monday, rain chances increase.

This is our main rain chance for the week, so the commute will be a bit wet, but by noon most of us dry out. Cape Cod will be the last to dry out later in the afternoon. 

On the other side of these rain chances, the coolest air so far this season comes in.

Lows in the low 40s, upper 30s possible in the suburbs and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday. 

Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday. Milton is forecast to become a major hurricane (Category 3+) and make landfall along the West Coast of Florida between Wednesday and Thursday. 

