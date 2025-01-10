Newbury

Plane clips fence while landing at Plum Island Airport, no injuries

The small plane's occupants were practicing emergency landings at the time, Newbury's police and fire departments said

By Asher Klein

A small plane landing at an airfield in Newbury, Massachusetts, clipped a wing on a fence Friday night, leading to the airport's closure, officials said.

Neither of the people on board was hurt in the incident about 4:55 p.m. at the Plum Island Airport, according Newbury's police and firefighters.

The plane could be seen in tall grass off the end of the runway Friday evening. The occupants had been practicing emergency landings at the time, the officials said.

There was a small fuel leak, but it was contained, officials said. They reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration to see if federal investigators would look into what happened.

A plane in tall grass off the runway at Massachusetts' Plum Island Airport on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
The airport, which hosts a flight school, was closed for the night.

