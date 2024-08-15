After apparent homicide, Plymouth police seek possibly armed man

Police are investigating what they described as an apparent homicide in the Plymouth, Massachusetts, village of Manomet Thursday morning.

Police were seeking Matthew Paluzzi, 26, to speak with him, but urged the public not to approach him. It wasn't immediately clear if he was a suspect.

"Mr. Paluzzi may be armed. If anyone sees that vehicle or Mr. Paluzzi, DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911 and let the dispatchers know where you are," police said in a Facebook post.

The apparent homicide investigation was focused on Cedar Road, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office told NBC10 Boston.

Authorities are expected to share more at a news conference at Plymouth police headquarters later Thursday morning. It will be livestreamed here.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.