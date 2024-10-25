Man fatally shot in downtown Plymouth, second man in custody

A man was fatally shot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, authorities said, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

There were few details immediately available, with the investigation into the incident near the intersection of Main and Middle streets in its early stages.

The shooting was reported in a parking lot about 5:45 p.m., Plymouth police said. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was taken into custody without incident by the first officer at the scene; the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said he was a 23-year-old man, giving the location of the address as 35 Main Street — the address of a bar and grill.

The person who was shot was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth and was pronounced dead about 6:28 p.m., authorities said.

Police said the person who was shot was 41; prosecutors said he was 40. His name hasn't been released, pending notification of the next of kin.

Main Street was shut for the investigation, police said earlier. They also said there was no danger to the public.

Aerial footage showed the street taped off, with investigators apparently focused on a parking lot.