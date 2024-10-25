Plymouth

Man fatally shot in downtown Plymouth, second man in custody

The person who was shot was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth and was pronounced dead about 6:28 p.m., according to police

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was fatally shot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, authorities said, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

There were few details immediately available, with the investigation into the incident near the intersection of Main and Middle streets in its early stages.

The shooting was reported in a parking lot about 5:45 p.m., Plymouth police said. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was taken into custody without incident by the first officer at the scene; the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said he was a 23-year-old man, giving the location of the address as 35 Main Street — the address of a bar and grill.

The person who was shot was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth and was pronounced dead about 6:28 p.m., authorities said.

Police said the person who was shot was 41; prosecutors said he was 40. His name hasn't been released, pending notification of the next of kin.

Main Street was shut for the investigation, police said earlier. They also said there was no danger to the public.

Aerial footage showed the street taped off, with investigators apparently focused on a parking lot.

A police investigation in a parking lot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A police investigation in a parking lot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

More Plymouth news

Plymouth Oct 1

Man accused of killing his father in Plymouth is indicted by grand jury

Sep 29

2 men seriously injured in Route 3 crash in Plymouth

This article tagged under:

Plymouth
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us