Plymouth man to plead guilty to federal charges in decadelong cyberstalking campaign

A Massachusetts man has agreed to plead guilty to eight charges in connection with a cyberstalking campaign impacting multiple victims over the course of 10 years, according to federal prosecutors.

James Florence Jr., a 36-year-old Plymouth resident, was arrested in September, with authorities accusing him of stalking and harassing one woman over a seven-year period. On Thursday, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley announced Florence's plan to plead guilty to seven counts of cyberstalking and one count of possession of child pornography.

Florence is accused of harassing victims from about January 2014 through September 2024. These allegations include that he made fake nude images of them, exposed their personal information, hacked their online accounts and made vulgar fake accounts in their names, soliciting fantasy sexual encounters on their behalf and encouraging "others to extort, shame, defame and intimidate victims for pornographic material," prosecutors said.

A man is accused of stalking a university professor online for years.

He also allegedly posted victims' personal information with directions for viewers to "Post & Share Her Everywhere" and make her "Famous."

Florence is believed to have sent threatening messages to victims, who also received messages containing harassment and extortion that investigators believe were sent by people inspired by Florence's encouragement.

Prosecutors also say Florence stole victims' underwear, posting photos of them "to both harass those victims or engage with others on the internet to further mutual sexual fantasies."

The U.S. Attorney's Office noted that stalking by electronic means is punishable by a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, but it did not say whether sentences on all seven counts would be served concurrently. The child pornography charge, carries a sentence of five to 20 years in prison, up to life of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors did not say when Florence's guilty plea would be entered or when a judge would sentence him.