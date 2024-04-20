Huge fire burns at historic Plymouth, NH, theater

A large fire was burning through at least one building in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday night, according to images being shared on social media.

Witnesses said the fire was burning at The Flying Monkey, a theater and concert venue, and images showed flames coming from the building.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities for more information; the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed its help was requested and that local firefighters had taken the lead on the response. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

The historic venue was hosting a Foreigner and Journey tribute band fronted by one-time "American Idol" contestant and Tony award nominee Constantine Maroulis, according to the Flying Monkey's calendar.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Vincent Vella, CEO of The Common Man Family, which owns The Flying Monkey, said in a statement that 450 people were safely evacuated and offered more details on what they believed happened:

During tonight’s show, 450 guests, employees, and musicians at The Flying Monkey were evacuated when our staff realized that the building next door was on fire. We are thankful that everyone made it out safely, and grateful for the swift response from Plymouth Fire Department and crews from surrounding communities. We do not yet know the extent of damage to our venue. We are awaiting word from fire officials. We are seeing an outpouring of support on social media, and we appreciate the care and concern for our beloved venue, staff, guests, and The Common Man family.

Plymouth is a town of of about 6,500 just south of New Hampshire's White Mountains and northwest of Lake Winnipesaukee.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.