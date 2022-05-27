Plymouth Woman Charged in Infant Son's Death Last Year

A Massachusetts woman is facing a criminal charge in connection with her infant son's death last year.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Friday that 39-year-old Tara Chevalier of Plymouth had been indicted on a charge of reckless endangerment of a child.

Her child, Carter Chevalier, was just 2 months old when he died last June. The district attorney's office said in a statement that it believes his mother "failed to take reasonable steps to engage in medical treatment for the infant."

Tara Chevalier called 911 twice on the afternoon of June 14, 2021, reporting that she was suffering a medical episode and that her baby had died, according to prosecutors.

Police responded to Marc Drive and found Carter in a bassinet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The district attorney's office said Tara Chevalier was treated at the scene and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, but did not reveal the nature of her medical issue.

Prosecutors said Chevalier would be arraigned at a later date. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.