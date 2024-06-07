Tour: This colonial Plympton home for sale is touted as oldest listing in U.S.

If you're in the market for a new home that has a colonial flare — but still features modern amenities — a house in Plympton, Massachusetts, that's being touted as the oldest current listing in the United States could have your name on it.

The Stephen Bryant house, located at 125 County Road in Plympton, was built in 1669, and walking through it is like entering a time machine to America's colonial era.

"It's in amazing shape," real estate agent Jen MacDonald said. "The current owners have lived here for 31 years. They’ve done such an amazing job, meticulous restoration job on this house. Bringing it back to the period of 1669."

The house is staged with furniture that's either from the 1600s, or specially made to look like it by an artisan. Modern technology, like the microwave and electric outlets, are hidden away to maintain the aesthetic.

The home is listed for $800,000. MacDonald, who specializes in antique houses and has even been featured on HGTV, said the current homeowners hope whoever buys the home loves its charm as much as they have.

"This is the most amazing historically accurate home I've ever seen," MacDonald said. "And a rare saltbox colonial. I usually list a center chimney cape that’s this age. So this is very rare."

MacDonald gave us a full tour of the property. You can watch at the top of this story.