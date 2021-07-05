Local

Providence

Police: 14-Year-Old Shot During Fireworks Show in Providence

A large group of people was watching fireworks at about 11 p.m. Sunday when three masked people fired multiple rounds

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the foot while watching fireworks in Providence, Rhode Island, police said Monday.

A large group of people was watching fireworks at about 11 p.m. Sunday when three masked people fired multiple rounds, police said in a tweet.

The girl was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital by a relative, where she was treated and later released, police said.

No additional information was released. Police are still investigating and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

