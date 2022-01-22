Man Shot at South Shore Plaza in Braintree; Mall Closed

A man was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a shopping mall in Braintree, Massachusetts, police said, and the suspect is not in custody.

State and local police responded to the shooting at South Shore Plaza around 3:30 p.m.

According to officials, a male shooting victim has been transported to a Boston hospital with life threatening injuries. Local police departments along with various MSP units and are at the scene.

Authorities said, the mall is being closed but people sheltering in places in a store are safe to come out. Officers will direct them outside.

https://twitter.com/MikeNBCBoston/status/1485015051241242625

People are being told to avoid the area. No further information is available at this time.

Police activity: SOUTH SHORE PLAZA. AVOID THE AREA. DETAILS TO COME. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) January 22, 2022

MSP, @BraintreePolice and other local departments are on scene @SouthShorePlaza in response to a shooting. A male victim has been transported to a Boston hospital. No arrests at this time. Investigation ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.