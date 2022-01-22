Local

Braintree

Man Shot at South Shore Plaza in Braintree; Mall Closed

Massachusetts State Police say the victim was taken to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries

NBC10 Boston

A man was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a shopping mall in Braintree, Massachusetts, police said, and the suspect is not in custody.

State and local police responded to the shooting at South Shore Plaza around 3:30 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

According to officials, a male shooting victim has been transported to a Boston hospital with life threatening injuries. Local police departments along with various MSP units and are at the scene.

Authorities said, the mall is being closed but people sheltering in places in a store are safe to come out. Officers will direct them outside.

https://twitter.com/MikeNBCBoston/status/1485015051241242625

People are being told to avoid the area. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

BraintreeMassachusettsBraintree PoliceSouth Shore Plazabraintree shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us