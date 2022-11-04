Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike

A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Massachusetts State Police and local police were conducting a search for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous after wounding, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times Thursday night.

"Residents asked to take caution and call 911 if they see suspicious activity," state police tweeted.

UPDATE-Suspect sought is DARNELL BARNES, 22, seen here, wanted for shooting a victim multiple times last night in W. Hartford. Considered armed & dangerous. We cleared a car on the #MassPike that he had been driving. Search ongoing. Call 911 if seen. More: https://t.co/3MMZu9oznx https://t.co/t3ZlDMQfoM pic.twitter.com/7UMiFb5ztP — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 4, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A car he'd been driving was found on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to police

Westbound vehicles were being detoured off the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 90, at exit 41 in Westfield, just east of the area being searched, due to police activity, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was being re-routed to state Route 20.

I-90 WB at exit 41 in #Westfield is currently closed due to police activity in the area. WB traffic detoured to Rt 20 at exit 41. pic.twitter.com/pXe8Ghky8p — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 4, 2022

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.