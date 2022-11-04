Local

I-90

Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike

People in Russell and Blandford, Massachusetts, were being "asked to take caution and call 911 if they see suspicious activity," state police tweeted

By Asher Klein

A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Massachusetts State Police and local police were conducting a search for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous after wounding, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times Thursday night.

"Residents asked to take caution and call 911 if they see suspicious activity," state police tweeted.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A car he'd been driving was found on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to police

Westbound vehicles were being detoured off the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 90, at exit 41 in Westfield, just east of the area being searched, due to police activity, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was being re-routed to state Route 20.

Local

24 mins ago

After Cutting Tax Relief, Legislature Sends $3.8B Massachusetts Budget Bill to Baker

Patriots 1 hour ago

Report: Patriots Were in on Chase Claypool at NFL Trade Deadline

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

I-90mass pikeWESTFIELDWest HartfordBlandford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us