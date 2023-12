A police activity in Manchester, New Hampshire, prompted road closures on Thursday, according to authorities.

Manchester police said drivers should avoid Beech and Lowell streets.

Police Activity - Beech and Lowell Streets - expect road closures. Avoid the area as police work. pic.twitter.com/Lbw0WyiGJg — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 7, 2023

It wasn't immediately known what caused police to respond to that area.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.