Man in Custody After Locking Himself in Bathroom of Home Depot, Worcester Police Say

By Staff Reports

Police cruisers and an ambulance outside a Worcester Home Depot
A man has been taken into custody after allegedly locking himself in the bathroom of a Home Depot in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Residents were told to avoid the area during the incident at the store on Gold Star Boulevard Thursday evening.

Police tweeted there was "an ongoing situation with a male locked in the bathroom."

Around 7 p.m., police said the incident had ended after hours of communication with the man, adding that he was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.

Several police cruisers and an ambulance could be seen outside the Home Depot as the situation unfolded.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

