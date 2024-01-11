Newbury

Police and firefighters respond to Newbury river for water rescue

A man was reported stuck in the rapid-moving current of Parker River in Newbury, Massachusetts, according to police and fire officials

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

Authorities say they took part in a water rescue Thursday evening in Newbury, Massachusetts, and remained at the scene hours later.

Police and fire crews responded to Parker River shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report that a man was stuck in the water, which has a rapid-moving current.

A bystander tried to go into the river to reach him, but wasn't able to, Newbury police and fire officials said in a joint press release shortly before 9:30 p.m. That person was treated and released.

Aerial footage earlier in the evening appeared to show police and fire crews searching the area.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say a dive and rescue team from the Beverly Fire Department participated in the response, as did Massachusetts State Police and environmental police.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Newbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us