Crane Worker Dies at South Boston Terminal

A Massachusetts man died Friday after he fell from a platform while servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston, state police said.

The 58-year-old Methuen resident was an employee of Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to perform maintenance on one of the cranes, police said.

Just before 9:45 a.m. Friday, police say, for reasons still being investigated, the man collapsed or fell from a platform that was approximately 150-feet high. The man's jacket was caught on the edge of the platform and he was hanging from his jacket.

Two of the man's colleagues who were also working on the crane pulled him back up onto the platform and attempted to perform life-saving measures until first responders arrived.

Boston firefighters quickly responded to the scene, ascended the platform and took over the life-saving attempts, police said.

The man was taken to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Pictures from the scene Friday showed numerous first responder vehicles at the shipping terminal. Massachusetts State Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) both responded and are conducting separate investigations.

OSHA's investigation will focus on the safety protocols related to the incident, which is separate from the state police investigation into the facts and circumstances of what happened. Both investigations are ongoing.