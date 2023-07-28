Police and RISPCA trying to find pit bull that was stolen from shelter

Rhode Island State Police and the RISPCA are looking for a dog that was stolen from a shelter over a week ago.

RI State Police responded to a reported break in on July 19 at the Exeter Animal Shelter on 165 South County Trail in Exeter.

Police say it was determined that a dog was taken from the shelter

The dog is described as an adult female pit bull, grey and brown in color.

There is a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the return of the stolen pit bull.

If you have any information you are urged to contact Rhode Island State Police at 401-444-1068.