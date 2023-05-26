Police Announce Major Meth, Gun Seizure in Southern Maine

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency announced a major methamphetamine and gun seizure this week.

Brandi Richmond, 30, of Sanford, was arrested Wednesday following an ongoing investigation of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs being distributed in the city, authorities said.

Over the past two months, the Maine DEA and Sanford police have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine from Richmond's address on Bateman Street. During their investigation, agents conducted undercover purchases of illegal drugs from the residence.

Richmond is charged with two counts of unlawful trafficking of drugs. She was arrested without incident during a traffic stop on Main Street at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said she was found in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and about $2,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

A search warrant executed at Richmond's residence resulted in the seizure of about 50 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials and other items associated with drug trafficking.

Five guns were located in the residence, three of which were loaded and found near the seized drugs.

Richmond was taken to York County Jail, and bail was set at $2,500 cash. Authorities said additional charges are forthcoming related to the drugs and guns found in her home.