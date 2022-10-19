Police Appear to Be Moving People Living in Mass. and Cass Area

The Boston Police Department appears to be moving people who are living in tents at the Mass. and Cass encampment.

Officers are on Southampton Street Wednesday morning, appearing to have people move with their possessions just around the corner onto Atkinson Street.

Smaller trash receptacles are being rolled out onto Southampton Street, and crews are bringing out snow shovels to pick up trash left behind by people moving off the street.

Smaller trash receptacles are being rolled out here on Southampton St in Boston, along with snow shovels to scoop up trash left behind by the people being moved off this street @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/3TeEgnspSZ — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) October 19, 2022

The area by the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard has long been an area that people experiencing homelessness stay at in tents. The city has previously called conditions there a public health risk, unsanitary and dangerous.

NEW: @bostonpolice are on Southampton St. and they appear to be moving people living in the tents here out of the area once again. This seems very similar to the last time the city tried to move people out of the Mass & Cass area @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/TMKxWKNmVU — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) October 19, 2022

This is not the first time the city has tried to move people living in tents from the area. Last November, the city ordered that people living at the encampment leave. When many residents ended up staying anyways, city crews began a clean up, taking down tents and throwing away garbage. Officials at that time said people wouldn't be kicked out without first being offered help twice.

Additional information about the police department's activity Wednesday morning has not been made available.