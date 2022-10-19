Police Appear to Be Moving People Living in Mass. and Cass Area

The Boston Police Department appears to be moving people who are living in tents at the Mass. and Cass encampment.
Officers are on Southampton Street Wednesday morning, appearing to have people move with their possessions just around the corner onto Atkinson Street.
Smaller trash receptacles are being rolled out onto Southampton Street, and crews are bringing out snow shovels to pick up trash left behind by people moving off the street.
The area by the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard has long been an area that people experiencing homelessness stay at in tents. The city has previously called conditions there a public health risk, unsanitary and dangerous.
This is not the first time the city has tried to move people living in tents from the area. Last November, the city ordered that people living at the encampment leave. When many residents ended up staying anyways, city crews began a clean up, taking down tents and throwing away garbage. Officials at that time said people wouldn't be kicked out without first being offered help twice.
Additional information about the police department's activity Wednesday morning has not been made available.