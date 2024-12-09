Police arrest man after car chase through multiple towns, armed standoff on Cape Cod

Police arrested a man on multiple charges Sunday night after he led them on a car chase through multiple towns before becoming engaged in an armed standoff with officers on Cape Cod.

It all started on Sunday night, when Rochester police notified Massachusetts State Police of a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a 35-year-old man who had fled his residence in a Toyota Tundra pickup truck with multiple guns.

State police located the vehicle driving on Route 28 in Dennis, followed it for a brief time, and then attempted to initiate a traffic stop. As the Toyota entered a congested area, state police terminated their pursuit. The trooper who had been following the vehicle advised dispatchers that the man continued driving on Route 28 toward Harwich.

State police deployed their Air Wing to track the vehicle from the sky. As the driver continued east, Orleans police deployed a tire deflation device that punctured the Toyota's front passenger tire. The vehicle continued at a low rate of speed for a short time, but ultimately became disabled and came to a stop.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle near Eves Way and Great Pond Road in Eastham and fled on foot.

Police chased the man on foot for about 100 yards, and then a 30-minute standoff ensued, during which the man pointed a gun at himself and police. Troopers and police were eventually able to de-escalate the situation by talking with the man and he eventually surrendered to police. He was taken into custody and a pistol and two shotguns were recovered from him. He was taken to a local hospital.

The incident was resolved without injury or property damage, police said.

State police filed several charges against the man, identified as Shawn Smalley, of Rochester, including three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police and negligent operation.

No further details were released.