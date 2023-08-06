Police arrest man barricaded with knife in Dorchester home

Boston police have arrested a man following an hours-long standoff in a home in the city's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday.

Police responded to a home on Seaver Street shortly after 12p.m. on Sunday following reports of a man armed with a knife barricaded inside.

Neighbors told NBC 10 Boston that the man does not live in the home that he entered.

Four hours later, the man was taken into police custody and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No one was hurt in the incident.

No additional information on the incident has been released.