Local

Northwood

NH Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Out Car's Tire: Police

Police say the victims in the car were not injured.

By Abby Vervaeke

Northwood, New Hampshire police arrested a Manchester man on Sunday who allegedly shot out the tire of a car on Route 43.

The victims told police that they were driving when they encountered the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Luke Foster, standing in the road, holding a shotgun and wearing a mask. Police say Foster approached the vehicle and shot out the front tire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victims in the car were not injured, according to police. Their identities have not been released.

Local

Marty Walsh 22 mins ago

‘Hi Ma': President Biden Calls Marty Walsh's Mom for Mother's Day

3 hours ago

‘DO NOT APPROACH!' Black Bear Spotted in Plainville, Mass.

After shooting out the tire, police say Foster fled in a black pickup truck. Police found Foster in the truck in a driveway on Route 43 after searching the area.

Foster was taken into custody and ordered held without bail at the Rockingham County House of Corrections, according to police. His arraignment was slated to be held Monday at Rockingham County Superior Court.

This article tagged under:

NorthwoodNew HampshireMANCHESTERshooter
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us