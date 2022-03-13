Police Arrest Young Man in Connection to Road Rage Incident Last Month

Detectives arrested Nyshiem Shaw, 20, of Roxbury on Friday March 11 in connection to a road rage incident that resulted in shots fired at the victim's vehicle.

Shaw was arrested by warrant for two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, malicious destruction of property, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to Boston Police.

The original incident occurred February 13 in Brighton, when Nyshiem followed a car in a fit of road rage. The victims of the incident said they saw him take out a firearm, then heard shots as he fired into their car. Neither of the victims were injured during the incident.

Shaw is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.